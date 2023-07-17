LTIMindtree Q1 results: Net profit rises 36% to Rs 1,152 crore, misses estimates

LTIMindtree Q1 Result: Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd ended at Rs 5,133.95, up by Rs 39.90, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.

LTIMindtree Ltd, a technology consulting and digital solutions company, on Monday, reported a 35.7 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit at Rs 1,151.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,113.7 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 1,194 crore for the quarter under review.

In the quarter-on-quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 8,702 crore during the period under review, up 0.1 percent against Rs 8,691 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 8,735 crore for the quarter under review.

Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer and managing director, said, during the first quarter of FY24, the company delivered 8.2 percent year-on-year revenue growth in constant currency.

"Our key verticals BFSI, manufacturing & resources and hi-tech, media, and entertainment which make up 75 percent of our revenues performed well. Our strategic programs are bearing fruit and is evident in the upward movement across our client buckets," he said.

The order inflow continued to increase and reached $1.41 billion in this quarter. Our operational rigor helped us achieve an EBIT of 16.7 percent and PAT of 13.2 percent, Chatterjee added.

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd ended at Rs 5,133.95, up by Rs 39.90, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.