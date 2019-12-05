These Indian companies have reported the highest ever quarterly losses
Updated : December 05, 2019 09:48 AM IST
Cash-strapped IL&FS on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 22,527 crore for the fiscal to March 2019, one of the highest in the country.
IL&FS’ colossus loss isn’t even the biggest for the September quarter, indicating the state of an economy in which the gross domestic product (GDP) dropped to 4.5 percent in Q2, the weakest pace in more than six years.
Telecom sector has been going through a flux, with operators reporting humongous losses which forced them to increase tariffs in order to stem the rot.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more