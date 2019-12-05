These Indian companies have reported the highest ever quarterly losses

Cash-strapped Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 22,527 crore for the fiscal to March 2019, as against Rs 333 crore in the previous fiscal. The loss was one of the highest in a quarter for an Indian company.

The IL&FS crisis that began in 2018 has had a domino effect on the non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in the country and they are still reeling in its aftermath. Further, the NBFC crisis has had a cascading effect as the inability of NBFCs to disburse loans at the same rate they did in the past can be attributed to a downturn in auto sales as well as the continued problems of the real estate industry.

Nevertheless, IL&FS’ colossus loss isn’t even the biggest for the September quarter, indicating the state of an economy in which the gross domestic product (GDP) dropped to 4.5 percent in Q2, the weakest pace in more than six years. The GDP data paints a bleak picture of weak consumer demand, slowing factory activities and negative impacts of the prolonged monsoon.

Telecom sector has been going through a flux, with operators reporting humongous losses which forced them to increase tariffs in order to stem the rot.

These companies have posted biggest quarterly losses in India

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea topped the unwanted list of Indian companies with the highest quarterly loss.

The telecom operator posted Rs 50,921 crore loss for the September quarter. The losses included a provision of Rs 25,680 crore over government dues owing to the Supreme Court judgement on the adjusted gross revenues (AGR) matter.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 23,045 crore after making made a provision of Rs 28,450 crore, more than 92 percent of the overall charge for exceptional items, after the Supreme Court ruling.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors reported a consolidated loss of Rs 26,960.80 crore in Q3FY19 after it took one-time exceptional non-cash charge for asset impairment of 3.1 billion pounds. Net loss from joint ventures and associates amounted Rs 138 crore. The decrease was mainly on account of lower profitability in the JLR’s China JV (CJLR) due to market challenges.

Punjab National Bank

Punjab National Bank had reported a net loss of Rs 13,416.91 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 due to a three-fold surge in provisions towards bad loans, which was taken upfront during the quarter.

The Nirav Modi scam-hit lender had made provisions of Rs 7,178 crore—amounting to 50 percent of the fraud amount.

Total hit to PNB on account of the Nirav Modi-scam was Rs 14,356.84 crore.

Bank of Baroda

After the merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank, the state-run lender Bank of Baroda reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8,875 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. However, on standalone basis, the Bank posted loss of Rs 991 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2019 on account of accelerated specific provisions on NPLs at Rs 5,550 crore.

State Bank of India

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India had posted a net loss of Rs 7,718 crore in Q4FY18 due to huge jump in provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) under the Reserve Bank of India's revised framework for resolving stressed assets. Total provisions during the quarter went up 66.55 percent QoQ to Rs 23,601 crore.

IDBI Bank