Thermax Q2: See strength in orders from cement, steel, says management

Energy and environment solutions provider Thermax posted a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 87.92 crore for the September quarter 2021. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 31.24 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income in the quarter under review was Rs 1,506.07 crore as against Rs 1,163.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO of Thermax, on Friday, said that the company is seeing strength in orders from the cement and steel sector.

“Right now, we see strength in cement and steel in particular. Many of the refining and petrochemical projects that had slowed down during COVID are also coming back, many of these are with government entities,” Bhandari said, in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

On revenue, he said, “I will not like to share any future projections but if business continues uninterrupted, our ability to work our backlog will also increase significantly. We still have the capacity and capability to deliver and right now, our backlog is significant. It’s time that on the revenue side as well, we start to catch up in a way we have on the order side.”

However, said Bhandari, there will be continued pressure from commodities in the second half of FY22. “I would say limited impact from COVID, quite a bit of an impact from the broader commodity price increases,” he added.

(With Inputs from PTI)

