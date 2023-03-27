The story of Telangana's transformation is a remarkable one, as in just 8 years, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the state's first Chief Minister, has turned a struggling and underdeveloped region into a leading economic powerhouse. His ability to reimagine and redirect policies and programs has firmly placed the state on a trajectory of growth.

As the youngest state in the country, Telangana has made great strides in its pursuit of comprehensive development, thanks to a balanced approach that prioritizes both economic and social welfare measures. These initiatives have earned the state accolades both domestically and internationally, and Telangana has emerged as a model for others to emulate in a remarkably short span of time since its formation.

The impressive economic gains made by Telangana in just a few years bear witness to its steady progress across all sectors. Between 2014-15 and 2021-22, the state's GSDP skyrocketed from Rs. 5,05,849 crore to Rs. 11,54,860 crore - more than doubling in size. Telangana also outperformed other southern states with a compound annual growth rate of 11.4% during the same period. Moreover, the state's per capita income has also more than doubled, rising from Rs. 1,12,162 to Rs. 3,17,115.

Rythu Bandhu/Rythu Bima

Friend of farmers/Insurance for farmers

Not long ago, many farmers in Telangana would fall into debt and end their own lives due to crop failures and an inability to repay loans from private money lenders. Recognizing the dire situation on the ground, the Telangana government introduced a groundbreaking initiative called the 'Rythu Bandhu (Farmers' friend) scheme. This unique insurance program provides farmers with Rs. 10,000 per acre every year to help them with their financial needs. Additionally, in the unfortunate event of a farmer's death due to any reason, their family is provided with Rs. 5 lakhs as insurance cover - a benefit not seen anywhere else in the world. The government pays the insurance premium on behalf of the farmer, offering them further protection.

By providing Rs. 10,000 capital investment assistance to farmers per acre per year, Telangana has taken a significant step towards empowering its farmers. In the last 9 seasons, 63.57 lakh farmers have received a total of Rs. 757,883 crore. Moreover, under the Rythu Bima Scheme, farmers in the state are insured for Rs. 5 lakhs, providing a crucial safety net to their families in the event of their untimely death. This scheme has already benefited 97,913 families, providing them with much-needed relief.

Thanks to these initiatives and more, Telangana has emerged as the food bowl of the nation, producing an impressive 2.18 crore tonnes of rice. With its focus on farmer welfare and comprehensive development, Telangana is leading the way in agricultural growth and innovation.

GUSHING WATER, LUSH TELANGANA

Telangana is primarily an agricultural state, with over 60% of the population engaged in agriculture and allied activities. However, the state has historically faced water scarcity and irrigation problems, leading to low agricultural productivity and farmers' distress. In response to these challenges, the state government has undertaken several irrigation projects aimed at improving the availability of water for agricultural purposes.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is the largest irrigation project in the country, with a total cost of around Rs. 80,000 crore. It involves the construction of several barrages, pump houses, and canals to lift water from the Godavari river and transport it to various parts of the state for irrigation and drinking water purposes. The project is expected to provide irrigation facilities to about 45 lakh acres of agricultural land and meet the drinking water needs of several cities in the state.

The Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (MGKLIS) is another major irrigation project in the state, completed in 2015 at a cost of around Rs. 4,000 crore. The project involved the construction of a series of lifts, canals, and reservoirs to provide irrigation facilities to about 2.91 lakh acres in the drought-prone Mahbubnagar district. The project has significantly increased agricultural productivity in the region and improved the livelihoods of farmers.

The J Chokkarao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme (JCRDLIS) is another major irrigation project in the state, completed in 2019 at a cost of around Rs. 18,000 crore. The project involved the lifting of water from the Godavari river to provide irrigation facilities to about 12 lakh acres in the drought-prone districts of Warangal, Nalgonda, and Khammam. The project has brought several previously barren lands under cultivation and boosted the incomes of farmers in the region.

Mission Kakatiya is a unique initiative by the Telangana government aimed at restoring minor irrigation tanks and water bodies in the state. Launched in 2014, the project involves desilting, repairing, and restoring about 46,531 minor irrigation tanks and water bodies across the state. The project has significantly increased the irrigation potential of about 19 lakh acres of agricultural land and improved the availability of water for farmers in several regions of the state.

Overall, the irrigation projects undertaken by the Telangana government have significantly improved the availability of water for agricultural purposes in the state, leading to increased agricultural productivity and incomes for farmers. These projects have also helped in reducing farmer distress and addressing rural poverty in the state.

