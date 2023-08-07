The Ramco Cements Q1 Results: Net profit down 30% at Rs 79 crore, misses estimates

The Ramco Cements Q1 Results: EBITDA rose 13 on-year, while margins came in at 15.2 percent, down 180 basis points YoY due to elevated fuel prices and weak cement prices in the markets where the company operate.

The Ramco Cements, a part of the Ramco Group, reported a 30 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit at Rs 79 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 112 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, The Ramco Cements said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The profit figure was much lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 146 crore.

The company's total income rose 26 percent to Rs 2,248.98 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 1,779.39 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

During the quarter, the sale volume came in at 4.30 million tons, a growth of 29 percent, compared to 3.34 million tons in Q1 of FY23; but for the non-availability of sand in Kerala, supply disruption due to rail accident in Orissa and West Bengal and active monsoon in NE, the growth in sale volume could have been better for the current quarter, the cement company said.

Operating profit, calculated as EBITDA, rose 13 YoY to Rs 341 crore, while margins came in at 15.2 percent, down 180 basis points as against 17 percent in the same quarter a year ago.

EBIDTA margin was affected due to elevated fuel prices and weak cement prices in the markets where the company operate, the company said.

The average decrease in diesel prices by 4 percent during quarter under review has resulted in marginal reduction of all in-bound / out-bound logistics cost.

"Even though the fuel prices have come down during the Q1FY24 for a brief period, the power and fuel cost per ton of cement for Q1FY24 remain at elevated level due to the higher base effect of the carrying value of the fuel inventory. However, the power and fuel cost per ton is expected to come down in the coming quarters," it said.

The cement capacity utilisation for the Q1 of FY24 stood at 79 percent. The company said that it continues to focus on the strategy of right products for right applications to make its brands stronger.

The company has incurred Rs 284 crore during Q1FY24 for the above-mentioned capacity expansion including regular capex. The net debt as on June 30, 2023 stood at Rs 4,406 crore, out of which Rs 479 crore is for working capital

The average cost of interest-bearing borrowings for the Q1FY24 is increased to 7.95 percent from 6.66 percent in FY23.