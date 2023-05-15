homeearnings NewsTexmaco Rail plans another 25 30% production growth in FY24

Texmaco Rail plans another 25-30% production growth in FY24

By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Prashant Nair  May 15, 2023 1:59 PM IST (Published)
Mini

During Q4FY23, Texmaco Rail experienced a notable ramp-up in production, registering a remarkable 40 percent increase. This surge in production has served as a positive indicator for the company's performance and sets the stage for further growth in the coming months.

earnings | May 15, 2023 1:59 PM IST
Soon after a significant production ramp-up in the January-March quarter,  Texmaco Rail & Engineering, is planning another round of growth in the current financial year targeting at least 25 percent rise in production. The company, which makes coaches, wagons, and signalling systems for railways, is a leading player in the engineering and infrastructure sector.  

In an interview with Hemant Bhuwania, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, on CNBC-TV18, he revealed promising figures for the company's production and order book.
During the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company experienced a notable ramp-up in production, registering a remarkable 40 percent increase. This surge in production has served as a positive indicator of the company's performance and sets the stage for further growth in the coming months.
Bhuwania shared the projections for the first half of FY24. The company expects to achieve a production ramp-up of 25-30 percent during this period. This anticipated growth is a testament to the company's commitment to meeting market demands and capitalising on emerging opportunities.
Also Read | Texmaco Rail board approves transfer of rail EPC units to two separate arms
“In Q4FY23, we did around 1,400 wagons, whereas, in Q3, we were close to 1,000 wagons. So, there was a ramp-up of around 40 percent during Q4FY23. So, from 1,400 onwards we expect a further ramp-up of around 25-30 percent in the first half of the current financial year, and in H2 of the current financial year (second half of FY24), we expect another ramp-up of around 25-30 percent,” said Bhuwania.
Talking about the order book, he said that the heavy engineering division boasts an impressive order book worth Rs 6,700 crore. This substantial backlog indicates robust demand for the company's engineering solutions and demonstrates its strong market presence.
Additionally, the company's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) division holds an order book valued at Rs 1,500 crore. This highlights the diversified portfolio of Texmaco Rail and its ability to secure contracts in various sectors, further strengthening its market position.
Also Read | BHEL expects to ride Indian Railways aggressive upgradation targets
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
(Edited by : C H Unnikrishnan)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing

Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing

May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women

Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women

May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms

Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms

May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read