Auto Tesla makes $104M profit in second quarter despite factory shutdown Updated : July 23, 2020 08:09 AM IST It was the electric car and solar panel maker's fourth-straight profitable quarter, qualifying it to be included in the S&P 500 index of corporate titans. That decision will be made later. Tesla said it has picked the Austin, Texas, area as the site for its second US assembly plant. Austin was the front runner, but Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a possibility.