Tencent second-quarter profit blows past estimates on gaming strength
Updated : August 14, 2019 03:43 PM IST
The world's largest gaming firm by revenue reported 24.14 billion yuan ($3.44 billion) in net profit for the second quarter ended June, versus an average estimate of 20.74 billion yuan.
