Techno Electric to focus on data centres amid changing market conditions

The December-ended quarter was a challenging quarter for Techno Electric and Engineering Company with supply chain issues being the primary culprit.

PP Gupta, MD of Techno Electric and Engineering Company, while speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, said that the problems were a one-time blip and not indicative of the overall performance.

He said, “This is a onetime blip, it’s more of a supply chain issue. The EBITDA level shrink is because our company is transforming to cater to data centres, AMIs.”

Gupta also explained that the company's margin change was due to a change in revenue mix at the company level and reassured investors that Techno Electric is in a transformation stage, with plans to continue to adapt to changing market conditions.

Also Read | Microsoft to invest Rs 16,000 crore to set up 3 more data centres in Hyderabad

The company reported earnings with a quarterly net Profit of Rs. 31.41 crore in December 2022 down 72.66 percent from Rs. 114.87 crore in December 2021. EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.30 crore in December 2022 down 73.41 percent from Rs. 162.83 crore in December 2021.

One recent change for the company was the complete divestment of its wind power assets, at least for the time being. Gupta noted that this move was strategic and part of the company's ongoing efforts to optimize its portfolio.

Also Read | Techno Electric gains on selling wind energy assets in Tamil Nadu

Gupta also touched on the company's Afghanistan project, which he described as being 80 percent complete and of strategic importance. However, the project had been impacted by the unstable political situation in Afghanistan, and Gupta noted that it was unlikely that the ADB would return.

Despite this setback, Gupta revealed that the local Afghanistan government had started recognizing the project's importance and had begun discussions with Techno Electric to restart it. This news was undoubtedly welcome for investors who had been eagerly anticipating the completion of the project.

For more details, watch the accompanying video.