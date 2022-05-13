Tech Mahindra reports net profit of Rs 1,505.7 crore in March quarter, beats estimates

IT company Tech Mahindra on Friday reported a 39.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 1,505.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,081 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 1,411 crore for the quarter under review.

Total revenue stood at Rs 12,116.3 crore during the period under review, up 24.5 percent against Rs 9,730 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Also Read:

For the fourth quarter, the company posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 1,506 crore, up 10.0 percent QoQ and up 39.2 percent YoY. For the entire financial year 2021-22, the company reported a 25.7 percent rise in consolidated PAT at Rs 5,566 crore.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 5.5 percent to Rs 1,604.2 crore in Q4 FY22 over Rs 1,697.9 crore in Q3 FY22. EBITDA margin stood at 13.2 percent in Q4 FY22 as compared to 14.8 percent in Q3 FY22. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The total headcount was 151,173, up 4.2 percent QoQ.

Also Read: Tata Motors made enough money from JLR to shrink its loss in March quarter

CP Gurnani, managing director and chief executive officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "Our improved growth performance reflects the power of Human-Centered experiences, a strong focus on innovation and our ability to create ao strong customer and partner ecosystem.

Tech Mahindra's commitment towards sustainable digital transformation and investment in new-age technology stacks has resulted in one of the highest growth with large deal wins over the last 7 years."

Tech Mahindra has appointed CP Gurnani as managing director and chief executive officer of the company for another term from August 10, 2022, up to December 19, 2023.

Also, consequent to the retirement of Milind Kulkarni as a chief financial officer on May 31, 2022, and based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee & the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Rohit Anand with effect from June 1, 2022.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Tech Mahindra ended at Rs 1,202.30, down by Rs 11.25, or 0.93 percent on the BSE.