Tech Mahindra will be reporting its Q4FY21 numbers on Monday.

The street is working with a dollar revenue growth of 2.7 percent, constant currency revenue growth of 2 percent. Margins are expected to remain flat because Tech Mahindra has not given any wage hikes to its employees.

The key to track will be the outlook on the telecom and the non-telecom and the enterprise side of the business for next year.

The street expects double-digit growth for enterprise and high single-digit growth for communications business in FY22.