Tech Mahindra Q4 results: Profit misses estimates, margin slips to lowest in 23 quarters

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: The IT services firm's EBIT margin declined to the lowest in 23 quarters and deal wins sunk to lowest in nine quarters. The firm also missed CNBC-TV18 poll expectations on all parameters including net profit, revenue and EBIT margin.
Tech Mahindra reported earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter on April 27 during which it recorded a net profit of Rs 1,117 crore, lower than CNBC-TV18 poll expectation of Rs 1,275 crore. The IT giant’s net profit has dropped 13.8 percent from Rs 1,296.6 crore in the October to December 2022 quarter.
Tech Mahindra’s revenue for Q4 at Rs 13,718.2 crore, too came in slightly lower than analysts' poll projection of Rs 13,788 crore. This compares to Rs 13,734.6 crore topline in the previous quarter.
The tech services company’s EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin declined to 9.6 percent for the March 2023 ended quarter, the lowest in 23 quarters. Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 had predicted the figure to come in at 12 percent. EBIT was recorded at Rs 1,317.8 crore versus estimate of Rs 1,648 crore.
Almost in line with brokerage expectations, Tech Mahindra’s deal wins declined to $582 million, lowest in the last nine quarters, for Q4.
Meanwhile, the IT firm has recommended a final dividend of Rs 32 per equity share of Rs 5 each for the fourth quarter of the fiscal, subject to the approval of members of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. This is 640 percent of the face value for the financial year ended 31 percent March 2023.
“The Final Dividend, if approved, will be paid by 11 August, 2023. This dividend is in addition to Special Dividend of Rs 18 per share paid as interim dividend in November, 2022. The total dividend for FY 22-23 will be Rs 50 per share on par value of Rs 5 each i.e. 1000 percent,” the company said in its financial results.
During the quarter, Tech Mahindra saw total employee headcount declined by 4,668 in Q4.
Before the earnings announcement, Tech Mahindra shares ended close to a percent higher at Rs 1004.20 on BSE.
First Published: Apr 27, 2023 4:11 PM IST
