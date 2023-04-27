Breaking News
Tech Mahindra Q4 results: Profit at Rs 1,117 crore misses estimates, margin slips to lowest in 23 quarters

By Kanishka Sarkar  Apr 27, 2023 4:11:40 PM IST (Published)

Tech Mahindra reported earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter on April 27  during which it recorded a profit of Rs 1,117 crore, lower than CNBC-TV18 poll expectation of Rs 1,275 crore.

At 9.6 percent, Tech Mahindra's margin slipped to the lowest in 23 quarters.
The IT firm has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 32 per equity share of Rs 5 each for the fourth quarter of the fiscal, subject to the approval of members of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. This is 640 percent of the face value for the financial year ended 31 percent March 2023.
(More details to be added shortly)
Tech Mahindra
