Tech Mahindra Q4 results: Profit at Rs 1,117 crore misses estimates, margin slips to lowest in 23 quarters

1 Min(s) Read
Tech Mahindra reported earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter on April 27 during which it recorded a profit of Rs 1,117 crore, lower than CNBC-TV18 poll expectation of Rs 1,275 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India
Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
At 9.6 percent, Tech Mahindra's margin slipped to the lowest in 23 quarters.
The IT firm has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 32 per equity share of Rs 5 each for the fourth quarter of the fiscal, subject to the approval of members of the Company at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. This is 640 percent of the face value for the financial year ended 31 percent March 2023.
(More details to be added shortly)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!