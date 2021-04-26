Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit falls 17.4% QoQ to Rs 1,081.4 crore; revenue up 0.9%; misses estimates Updated : April 26, 2021 04:30:10 IST Constant Currency (CC) revenue growth was at 0.7 percent versus CNBC-TV18 Poll of 2 percent. During the quarter, new deal wins were robust at $1.04 billion as against $455 million in the December quarter. Published : April 26, 2021 04:11 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply