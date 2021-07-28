TeamLease expects strong growth in coming quarters

TeamLease Services Ltd reported consolidated profit growth of more than 58 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis for the quarter ended June 30.

The human resources firm’s CFO Ramani Dathi discussed more on earnings with CNBC-TV18.

She said that despite the second wave of COVID-19, the company managed to sustain headcounts across all staffing businesses – general staffing, specialised staffing and apprenticeship business. TeamLease’s billable headcount has increased 20 percent on a YoY basis while on a sequential level it has remained flat, she added.

TeamLease expects a stronger pipeline and strong growth in the coming quarters given the relaxations of lockdown restrictions and the vaccination drive ramping up, she said.

Dathi said that in Q1FY22 alone, the company has added 15 new logos. “BFSI is already our largest contributor. We still have a strong pipeline and headcount addition in BFSI for Q1 as well as for the coming quarters,” she explained.

TeamLease is also witnessing that a lot of new emerging companies and emerging industries are now opting for staffing for the first time. “Out of the new clients that we signed up with, almost 50 percent of them are first-time users of staffing,” she said.

Dathi expects growth across mainly five verticals in the coming quarters – BFSI, e-Commerce and retail, consumer, industrial and telecom, and technology.

