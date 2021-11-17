TeamLease expects demand and headcount to continue; to invest in service delivery, hiring

Ramani Dathi, chief financial officer (CFO) of TeamLease Services, on Wednesday, said that the demand and business outlook is robust for a couple of quarters.

The staffing solutions provider reported earnings for the September-ended quarter. The numbers were hit by an exceptional loss of Rs 75 crore which was linked to a provision in its provident fund trust which suffered a loss due to its holding in DHFL and IL&FS.

"We added 25,000 headcounts in this quarter (Q2FY22) and we are seeing strong demand and outlook for the next few quarters as well. Also, on the business front, we are confident that we will continue to this kind of momentum on growth and headcount addition and we continue to make investments to support service delivery, hiring, and other leadership capabilities," Dathi said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

On growth, she said, "With additions, we have done in Q1 and Q2, we are expecting a strong growth in the second half of the year and we also expect this kind of demand and headcount continue in Q3 as well."

