Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) closed 1 per cent lower ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement due later in the day.

The scrip declined 1.09 percent to close at Rs 1,715.60 on the BSE. During the day, it fell 3.27 percent to Rs 1,677.60.

On the NSE, shares of the company went lower by 0.84 percent to close at Rs 1,720.50.

In terms of traded volume, 2.40 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 62 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.