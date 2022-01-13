TCS says attrition likely to stabilise in coming quarters; growth momentum to continue

Shedding light on the company’s Q3 performance and the ongoing attrition issue faced by the IT industry, Samir Seksaria, CFO and Milind Lakkad, Chief Human Resource Officer, TCS, spoke to CNBC-TV18. The company expects growth momentum to continue and is confident that its current employee policies will be effective in tackling attrition. The company expects attrition to stabilise in the coming quarters.

TCS reported a profit of Rs 9,769 crore for the December quarter of 2021. Its revenue for the period under review stood at Rs 48,885 crore, up 16.3 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while the IT major’s EBIT came in at Rs 12,237 crore, up 2 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

Seksaria affirmed that the company is in a multi-year technology upcycle. He believes growth momentum is likely to continue for the company in the near future. According to him, growth will in fact be the company’s primary lever and new-tech growth will be where the focus will be.

He said, “We are seeing a multi-year technology upcycle. TCS, per se, the growth momentum that we have been seeing in the past few quarters and what we hear from the customers and their requirements to continued investment, should result in growth momentum to continue in the near future as well.”

On the ongoing attrition issue that’s been plaguing the IT industry, Lakkad expects it to stabilise in the coming quarters. He is hopeful that a better result can soon be seen on that front. He believes the company’s current policies are employee-friendly. He doesn’t see any need to bring about big changes in its employee policies. Seksaria too remains confident of the tactical and long-term initiatives on the employee front.

He said, “We have implemented on the talent side; tactical initiatives as well as long-term initiatives to help us. So, in the short-term, we would expect some volatility but we are pretty much focused on our long-term vision as well.”

On margins, Seksaria said the company plans to stay focused on its guided range of 26-28 percent. He said, “We are absolutely focused on 26-28 percent and our long-term cost structures are in place to help us deliver within that band.”

Seksaria expects better realisations in the coming quarters. He said, “We did see a slight uptick in realisations at an overall portfolio level, but we are focused on getting better realisations in the coming future quarters.”

