TCS records all-time high numbers of large deals in fourth quarter

Software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday won deals worth $10 billion during fourth quarter of last fiscal which is FY23, with the number of large deals being at an all-time high. COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam said that the company is comfortable with the $7 billion to $9 billion range of deal wins and that the qualified pipeline looks good.

TCS Moshe Katri of Wedbush Securities said that the challenge will be to convert to deals as booking numbers are on paper.

The software firm, meanwhile, reported a 14.8 percent rise in net income to Rs 11,392 crore for the fourth quarter of last fiscal. This was in-line with street expectations of Rs 11,562 crore. On a sequential basis, consolidated net profit grew by 5 percent.

K Krithivasan, the CEO and MD-designate from mid-March, will formally take over from the incumbent Rajesh Gopinathan from June 1, the company said in a statement.

On the current sentiments, Rajesh Gopinathan, MD & CEO at TCS said that it is negative.

"It's a wait and watch in the near term. No large scale cancellation and longer projects are on track. Discretionary projects are put on hold. Volatility is fairly recent and we will need to see how it plays out. For medium term from whatever discussions we have had with clients, we are not seeing large scale project cancellations. We are not seeing people rethinking their transformation agendas. Many of the longer term projects are still on track. It's more the discretionary projects, which have been deferred or put on hold or things that you would expect to start off post the winter holidays, that has not yet come about. So, these are the immediate impact of that sentiment going away," he said.

The company saw net addition of 821 employees during the quarter, as against the drop of nearly 2,200 employees in December. Net addition of 22,600 employees took place during the fiscal year.