Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software services exporter, reported an over 6.26 percent QoQ rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9,246 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021. However, the net profit was lower than the CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimate of Rs 9,317 crore.

Its revenue grew over 4 percent over the preceding quarter to nearly Rs 43,705 crore in Q4, almost in line with the poll estimates.

In dollar terms, TCS clocked a revenue of $5,989 million in Q4, against the estimates of $5,975 million.

The consolidated EBIT during the quarter rose 4.9 percent to Rs 11,734 crore.

EBIT margin expanded to 26.85 percent from 26.6 percent.

The operating profit rose 4.92 percent to Rs 11,734 crore.

Segment-wise performance:

The BFSI vertical added 7 plus-percent growth QoQ, growth crossed 13 percent YoY.

The retail and CPG vertical clocked a growth of 4 percent YoY but dropped 0.9 percent YoY.

Life Sciences and Healthcare vertical showed an impressive growth of nearly 20 percent YoY, but only 3.8 percent QoQ.

The manufacturing vertical grew 3.9 percent QoQ, but 1.3 percent YoY.

The tech & services vertical clocked 2.8 percent growth QoQ and 3.9 percent YoY.

Communications & Media vertical clocked 1.8 percent growth QoQ, but the growth reversed by 4 percent YoY.