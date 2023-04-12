TCS Q4 Results | Here's what experts make of the company's earnings

Information Technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company reported a net profit increase of 5 percent at Rs 11,392 crore versus Rs 10,846 crore on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

The Q4 revenue grew by 1.6 percent to Rs 59,162 crore versus Rs 58,229 crore in the previous quarter, while EBIT margin remained flat at 24.5 percent.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, said the earnings have missed revenue and margin expectations. He added despite attrition coming down, cost-pressure seems to be persisting.

"Initial numbers indicate there is a clearcut miss on revenue side as well as margin side. More surprising element is as attrition is coming down sizably despite that, there seems to be a cost-pressure as well as probably some pressure on the pricing side as company might be trying to maintain revenue with a lower average pricing. So, on both counts there is a miss. Also BFSI being the major segment contributing nearly 31-32 percent, the growth has come down to single-digit now compared to earlier range of 11-15 percent. So these all indicate kind of a negative sentiment, developments. However there is a strong order deal wins indicated at $10 billion-plus but we believe that going forward due to the Europe and US slowdown, conversion to revenue execution would get delayed. So revenue impact would continue at least in first half of FY24,"Shah said.

Moshe Katri, MD of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities, said the orderbook pipeline seems to be shifting towards cost optimisation and opportunities related to vendor consolidation.

"The orderbook pipeline is definitely shifting towards cost optimisation deals and opportunities related to vendor consolidation. This is kind of the bread and butter for a lot of these companies. So they know exactly how to do it really well, they know how to cut costs for enterprises that are looking to do that, especially given the macro. So it seems that the whole pipeline is kind of pivoting there and again, that should be to their benefit. Again, the challenge is going to be about converting these deals. Remember, the booking numbers look good on paper, they are not engraved in the stone, and they still need to get converted. And this is really the challenge that many, many companies are going to have when they will provide guidance for the next few quarters. Again, I am not sure exactly what happened in terms of the revenue miss, but it almost feels that some of it is a function of what happened on the BFSI side of the business," Katri said.