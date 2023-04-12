TCS reported US Dollar revenue growth of 1.7 percent compared to the December quarter.

India's largest software services company by market capitalisation, Tata Consultancy Services reported its slowest revenue growth in constant currency terms in 11 quarters.

For the March quarter, the company reported revenue growth of 0.6 percent in constant currency terms, which was the slowest since the April-June period of financial year 2021, which is the quarter in which the pandemic hit.

For TCS, constant currency estimates varied over a broad range. While Nomura projected a 1.7 percent sequential growth, ICICI Direct had projected growth of 0.4 percent. A CNBC-TV18 poll had pegged the growth at 1 percent.

For other parameters, TCS' US Dollar revenue growth was slightly lower than analyst expectations.

US Dollar revenue for the March quarter stood at $7.19 billion, a growth of 1.7 percent compared to the December quarter. The figure was slightly lower with the $7.21 billion estimate of a CNBC-TV18 poll.

In rupee terms, revenue increased by 1.6 percent sequentially to Rs 59,162 crore, while the estimate for the same stood at Rs 59,334 crore.

Operating profit or EBIT increased by 1.4 percent sequentially to Rs 14,448 crore and missed estimates of Rs 14,829 crore. EBIT margin missed street expectations by 50 basis points, coming in at 24.5 percent.

"This margin means probably will at least restrict analysts from upgrading the margin expectation for next two years. We are expecting there will be a cautious commentary for FY24 from the management," Mitul Shah of Reliance Securities said.

Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 11,392 crore, in-line with street expectations of Rs 11,562 crore. On a sequential basis, consolidated net profit grew by 5 percent.

TCS won deals worth $10 billion during the quarter, with the number of large deals being at an all-time high. Moshe Katri of Wedbush Securities said that the challenge will be to convert to deals as booking numbers are on paper.

"We believe that going forward due to this European, US slowdown, conversion to revenue execution would get delayed. So revenue impact would continue at least in first half of FY24," Reliance Securities' Shah said.

COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam said that the company is comfortable with the $7 billion to $9 billion range of deal wins and that the qualified pipeline looks good.

Additionally, K Krithivasan will take over as the new MD & CEO of TCS from June 1, 2023. Earlier, outgoing MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan was supposed to continue until September 15, 2023.

"Krithi and I are working closely to ensure that the leadership transition over the next few months is smooth and seamless to all our stakeholders, and that TCS is well positioned to capture the opportunities ahead,” Gopinathan said in a statement.

Gopinathan also told the media that the sentiment is currently negative and that it is a wait-and-watch in the near term. However, he said that while there has been no large scale cancellation and longer projects are on track, discretionary projects have been put on hold.

For the quarter, TCS paid dividend worth Rs 24, taking the total for the full financial year to Rs 115, the highest ever that the company has paid in a financial year.