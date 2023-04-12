TCS Q4 Results Live: Sentiment negative, wait-and-watch in near term: outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan

TCS Q4 Live Results | Company's performance in FY23
For the fiscal year 2023, TCS posted a revenue of Rs 2.25 lakh crore, 17.6 percent higher from preceding fiscal. The net profit for the fiscal in came in at Rs 42,303 crore against Rs 38,449 crore in FY22. The constant currency revenue rose 13.7 percent. The R revenue increased 17.6 percent, while the dollar revenue rose 8.6 percent. Operating margin came in at 24.1 percent for the fiscal. The net additions in the quarter stood at 22,600.
TCS Q4 Result | Overview
The company reports its slowest revenue growth in constant currency terms in 11 quarters. The revenue growth of 0.6 percent in constant currency terms, slowest since the April-June period of financial year 2021. US Dollar revenue for the March quarter at $7.19 billion, a growth of 1.7 percent compared to the December quarter. In rupee terms, revenue up by 1.6 percent sequentially to Rs 59,162 crore. Operating profit or EBIT up by 1.4 percent sequentially to Rs 14,448 crore. EBIT margin miss street expectations by 50 basis points, coming in at 24.5 percent. Net profit for the quarter at Rs 11,392 crore, five percent up sequentially. Deals worth $10 billion during the quarter, an all-time high. K Krithivasan will take over as the new MD & CEO of TCS from June 1, 2023.
TCS Q4 Results | Wedbush Securities' Moshe Katri on TCS
"The pipeline is definitely shifting towards cost optimization deals and opportunities related to vendor consolidation. This is kind of the bread and butter for a lot of these companies. So they know exactly how to do it really well, they know how to cut costs for enterprises that are looking to do that, especially given the macro. So it seems that the the whole pipeline is kind of pivoting there and again, that should be to their benefit," says Moshe Katri, MD, Equity Research, Wedbush Securities.
TCS Q4 Live Results | Sentiment is negative, it’s a wait and watch in the near term: Rajesh Gopinathan
Outgoing CEO says sentiment is negative, it’s a wait and watch in the near term. "Volatility is fairly recent, we will need to see how it plays out...But medium term from whatever discussions we have had with clients, we are not seeing large scale project cancellations. We are not seeing people rethinking their transformation agendas. Many of the longer term projects are still on track. It's more the discretionary projects, which have been deferred or put on hold or things that you would expect to start off post the winter holidays, that has not yet come about. So these are the immediate impact of that sentiment going away."
TCS Q4 Live Results | Focussing on operational tightness: Rajesh Gopinathan
The outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan says that the company has been focusing on operational tightness adding that the its positioning itself to ride out constraint demand environment, or ride the uptick. Gopinathan says the quarter had been weaker than anticipated especially due to North America.
TCS Q4 Live | TCS sees 'disciplined' net addition of 821 employees in Q4, attrition eases further
Tata Consultancy Services witnessed net addition of 821 employees in the January to March 2023 quarter as against the previous quarter when it saw a net drop of nearly 2,200 employees. (Read more)
TCS Q4 Result | Constant currency revenue growth lowest since Q1FY21
CC Growth since Q1FY21:
|FY21
|FY22
|FY23
|Q1
|-6.9%
|2.4%
|0.6%
|Q2
|4.8%
|4%
|2.2%
|Q3
|4.1%
|4%
|4%
|Q4
|4.2%
|3.2%
|3.5%
TCS Q4 Live Results | K Krithivasan to take over as MD & CEO on June 1, 2023
Speaking at the post result press conference, Krithivasan thanks the chairman and board for "entrusting me with this huge opportunity". Krithivasan says demand environment has been strong, closed with $34.1 billion. Demand will sustain, there could uncertainties in the short term, he adds.
TCS Q4 Results | Revenue impact would continue at least in first half of FY24: Mitul Shah of Reliance Securities
"Despite there is a strong order deal wins indicated as $10 billion plus but we believe that going forward due to this European, US slowdown, conversion to revenue execution would get delayed. So revenue impact would continue at least in first half of FY24," says Mitul Shah, Head - Research, Reliance Securities quotes on TCS.
TCS Q4 Results Live | A look at how the numbers fared vs the previous quarter
|Q4FY23
|QoQ Change
|Profit (Rs cr)
|11,392
|5%
|Rupee Revenue
|59,162
|1.6%
|EBIT (Rs crore)
|14,488
|1.4%
|Margin
|24.5%
|unchanged
|$ Revenue (million)
|7,195
|1.7%
TCS Q4 Results Live | A look at how the numbers fared vs CNBC-TV18's poll
|Q4FY23
|Vs Estimates
|Profit (Rs cr)
|11,392
|- 1.5%
|Rupee Revenue
|59,162
|- 0.3%
|EBIT (Rs crore)
|14,488
|- 2.3%
|Margin
|24.5%
|- 50 bps
|$ Revenue (million)
|7,195
|- 0.2%
TCS Q4 Result | Operating margin misses street expectations by 50 basis points
India's largest software services company by market capitalisation, Tata Consultancy Services reported US Dollar revenue growth that was slightly lower than analyst expectations. (Read more on the TCS result)
The board also announces final dividend of Rs 24/share
TCS Q4 Results Live | Numbers indicate miss on revenue side: Mitul Shah
"Initial numbers indicate there is a clear cut miss on revenue side as well as margin side, more surprising element is as attrition is coming down sizably despite that, there seems to be a cost pressure as well as probably some pressure on the pricing side as company might be trying to maintain revenue with a lower average pricing. So, on both counts there is a miss and as you pointed out rightly BFSI being the major segment contributing nearly 31 to 32 percent there the growth has come down to single-digit now compared to earlier range of 11 to 15 percent. So these all indicates kind of a negative sentiment, negative developments," says Mitul Shah, Head - Research, Reliance Securities.
TCS Result Live | $ revenue at $7,195 million
The CNBC-TV18 poll has expected a revenue of $7,210 million. $ revenue growth came at 1.7 pecent vs CNBC-TV18 poll of 1.9-2 percent.