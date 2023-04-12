TCS Q4 Results Live: Shares end 1% higher ahead of earnings, reliance on banking clients may affect numbers

TCS Q4 Results Live | US, European banking crisis casts an uncertain gloom this quarter for IT companies
As TCS is about to kickstart March quarter earnings season, take a look at how Indian IT majors are likely to perform.
Growth in the March quarter will be lower than that in December, and the key reason for the same will be the crisis in US regional banks and European banks. The crisis is likely to have induced greater caution, thereby impacting overall tech spends by banking clients. Additionally, March is a seasonally weak quarter. (Read more)
TCS Results Live | Three reasons why TCS may not announce a share buyback this quarter
The street is concerned over whether the company will announce a buyback of equity shares, now that it is eligible to do so. Companies are allowed to take only one share buyback during a 12-month period. (Read more)
TCS Q3 Results | How the company fared in the previous quarter
TCS' EBIT margin grew 53 basis points for the quarter ended December 2022 to come in at 24.53 percent while margin during the quarter was aided by a currency tailwind of 70 basis points and 30 basis points of operational efficiency. The net profit came at Rs 10,000 crore, while the company reported revenue of Rs 58,229 crore. (Read more on TCS quarter three results)
TCS Q4 Preview | Here's what to expect
Across the street, growth estimates for TCS are in a wide range due to uncertainty owing to the company's high exposure to the BFSI segment. However, the estimates are lower than the December quarter.
Check here what the CNBC-TV18 poll expects
TCS Share Price | Shares gain 1% ahead of earnings
The shares of the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended one percent higher at Rs 3,245.5 today as investors await the IT majors quarterly numbers. The stock has decline 0.5 percent in 2023, and has fallen over 12 percent in the last 12 months. The stock has gained in three out of the last six trading sessions.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's TCS Q4 Earnings Blog
The IT major is set to kickstart the March quarter earnings session today. Catch minute-to-minute updates here.
Have a great day ahead!