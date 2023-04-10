TCS Q4 Preview: Reliance on banking clients may keep earnings growth in check

Across the street, growth estimates for TCS are in a wide range due to this uncertainty. However, the estimates are lower than the December quarter.

India's largest technology services company by market value, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kickstart the March quarter earnings season, when it reports results on April 12.

IT companies are currently going through a period of uncertainty over demand. A demand environment like this generally works in favour of larger companies like TCS, which have a full suite of offerings and a strong focus on cloud and digital programs and cost take-outs.

While TCS may benefit from vendor consolidation, its high exposure to the BFSI segment will cloud that outlook. 31.5 percent of TCS' overall revenue comes from the BFSI space.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue growth for the quarter to be in the low single-digits on a sequntial basis. Operating margin may expand by 50 basis points compared to the December quarter.

Across the street, growth estimates for TCS are in a wide range due to this uncertainty. However, the estimates are lower than the December quarter.

On a constant currency basis, TCS is likely to report sequential growth of 1 percent. Nomura has the highest growth estimate for TCS at 1.7 percent, while ICICI Direct has the lowest growth estimate at 0.4 percent. TCS had reported constant currency revenue growth of 2.2 percent in the December quarter, implying a slowdown on a sequential basis.

Revenue growth in US Dollar terms is likely to be between 1.9 percent to 2 percent quarter-on-quarter, due to cross-currency tailwinds. Operating margin for the quarter may increase 50 basis points, driven by easing supply side pressures, improved utilisation levels and operational efficiencies.

Among key factors to watch out for TCS would be deal wins. Would they continue to remain within the $7 billion - $9 billion guided band going forward? During the March quarter, the company announcd its largest deal of financial year 2023, valued at over 600 million pounds, with UK Insurance company Phoenix Group.

Another thing to watch out for will be the conversion of the order book to revenue, which can be slower during the quarter.

A bigger question to be asked is whether the BFSI segment will see further slowdown. As we mentioned earlier, the segment contributes to nearly a third of TCS' topline. Over three quarters of the year, the BFSI business growth has slowed from 13.9 percent to 11.1 percent year-on-year in constant currency terms.

TCS has been in the news more for the exit of its CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, who quit last month after six years at the helm. Current head of BFSI K Krithivasan will takeover as the new MD & CEO later this year. Gopinathan said he decided to move out before the new financial year to give more space to the CEO-Designate.

The street will also be looking forward to any commentary on the upcoming transition, any strategic agenda on the path forward amidst the demand slowdown under the new CEO, and continuity of the current organisational structure that saw a reorganisation under Rajesh Gopinathan.