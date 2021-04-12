TCS Q4 net profit rises 6.2% QoQ to Rs 9,246 crore; Revenue up 4% at Rs 43,705 crore Updated : April 12, 2021 07:16 PM IST Constant Currency (CC) revenue growth CC revenue growth was at 4.2 percent versus 4.1 percent, QoQ. The company's consolidated EBIT during the quarter increased 4.9 percent to Rs 11,734 crore from Rs 11,184 crore. QoQ. Published : April 12, 2021 06:54 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply