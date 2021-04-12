TCS Q4 net profit rises 6.2% QoQ to Rs 9,246 crore; Revenue up 4% at Rs 43,705 crore

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's largest software services exporter, reported a 6.26 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,246 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to Rs 8,701 crore in the previous quarter.

The net profit of the company was lower than CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 9,317 crore.

The company's consolidated revenue in Q4FY21 increased 4 percent to Rs 43,705 crore from Rs 42,015 crore in the December quarter. CNBC-TV18 poll had an estimated revenue of Rs 43,660 crore.

In dollar terms, TCS earned revenue of USD 5,989 million during the quarter ended March 2021 as against estimates of $5,975 million. It registered revenue growth of 5 percent versus 5.1 percent, QoQ.

Constant Currency (CC) revenue growth CC revenue growth was at 4.2 percent versus 4.1 percent, QoQ. CNC-TV18 Poll estimated CC revenue growth of 4 percent.

The company's consolidated EBIT during the quarter increased 4.9 percent to Rs 11,734 crore from Rs 11,184 crore. QoQ, while EBIT margin expanded to 26.85 percent from 26.6 percent, QoQ.

TCS' order book in Q4 was at $9.2 billion, the highest ever TCV in any quarter.

"All verticals showed good sequential growth, but a couple continue to lag prior-year level – BFSI (+7% QoQ, +13.3% YoY), Retail and CPG (+4% QoQ, -0.9% YoY), Life Sciences and Healthcare (+3.8% QoQ, +19.3% YoY), Manufacturing (+3.9% QoQ, +1.3% YoY), Technology & Services (+2.8% QoQ, +3.9% YoY) and Communications & Media (+1.8% QoQ, -4% YoY)," TCS said in a regulatory filing.

Growth was led by major markets – Continental Europe (+8.5% QoQ, +11.7% YoY), North America (+3.9% QoQ, +5.9% YoY), and UK (+3.4% QoQ, +1% YoY).

Other markets grew well, with Middle East & Africa (+4.2% QoQ, +10.6% YoY), India (+2.8% QoQ, +11.2% YoY), Latin America (+2.5% QoQ, +1.5% YoY), and Asia Pacific (+1% QoQ, +1.5% YoY).

collective knowledge," said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS.

TCS' directors have recommended a Final Dividend of Rs 15 per Equity Share of Rs 1 each of the company which shall be paid/dispatched on the fourth day from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.