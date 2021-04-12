  • SENSEX
TCS Q4 net profit rises 6.2% QoQ to Rs 9,246 crore; Revenue up 4% at Rs 43,705 crore

Updated : April 12, 2021 07:16 PM IST

Constant Currency (CC) revenue growth CC revenue growth was at 4.2 percent versus 4.1 percent, QoQ.
The company's consolidated EBIT during the quarter increased 4.9 percent to Rs 11,734 crore from Rs 11,184 crore. QoQ.
TCS Q4 net profit rises 6.2% QoQ to Rs 9,246 crore; Revenue up 4% at Rs 43,705 crore
Published : April 12, 2021 06:54 PM IST

