India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a marginal drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,049 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the Mumbai-headquartered company posted a net profit of Rs 8,126 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 8,200 crore for the quarter under review.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 5.1 percent YoY to Rs 39,946 crore from Rs 39,854 crore in the year-ago period.

The company in a regulatory filing said final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the company which shall be paid/dispatched on the fourth day from the conclusion of the annual general meeting.

The company has 24,179 employees in FY 2020, taking up the total headcount to 448,464 as of March 31, 2020. The workforce comprises 144 nationalities and with women making up 36.2 percent of the workforce.

As on March 31, 2020, the company has applied for 5,216 patents, including 210 applied during the quarter, and has been granted 1,341 patents.

Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director, said, "Amidst the tumult of the last few weeks, our priority has been to safeguard the health and well-being of our employees while continuing to support our customers' mission critical activities globally. The agility, resilience and adaptability of our operating model were put to the test, and it has emerged stronger and more proven than ever before. This has further strengthened our customers' confidence in TCS."

"Many of them have reached out to us to express their appreciation, and gratitude for how our teams went above and beyond to help them keep their businesses running under very difficult circumstances. I want to thank all the TCSers who showed immense grit, resolve and ingenuity, in the true spirit of TCS, to make this possible."