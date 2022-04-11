TCS Q4: IT giant meets street estimate; net profit at Rs 9,926 crore, revenue at Rs 50,591 crore

The country's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday reported a 7.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 9,926 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 9,246 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 10,050 crore for the quarter under review.

The Mumbai-based company announced a final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company which shall be paid/dispatched on the fourth day from the conclusion of the 27th Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director, said, "We are closing FY 22 on a strong note, with mid-teen growth and adding the maximum incremental revenue ever. Increasing participation in our customers’ growth and transformation journeys, and an all-time high order book provide a strong and sustainable foundation for continued growth ahead."

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer and executive director, said: “It is immensely satisfying to close the year with robust, broad-based growth, industry-leading margins and the highest ever order book. During the year, we took on technologically challenging, industry-first transformational programs and brought to bear the full power of TCS’ capabilities and that of our partner ecosystem, to successfully deliver market-changing outcomes."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of TCS ended at Rs 3,696.40, up by Rs 9.55, or 0.26 percent on the BSE.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)