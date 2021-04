The directors of TCS, India's largest software services exporter, have recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per equity share which shall be paid/dispatched on the fourth day from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

The dividend announced is 2.5 times the one announced a year earlier at Rs 6 per share.

The IT behemoth has reported a 6.26 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,246 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to Rs 8,701 crore in the previous quarter.

Also read: TCS Q4 net profit rises 6.2%; revenue up 4%

TCS said revenue from its banking, financial services and insurance business rose 15.5 percent, the most among its units. The business was also the biggest contributor to the company's consolidated revenue.

The company has appointed Samir Seksaria as its chief financial officer, replacing Ramakrishnan V who is set to retire later this month.