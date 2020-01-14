TCS Q3 results preview: Here's what to expect from December numbers

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the IT bellwether, is set to release its results for the October-December quarter of the financial year 2019-20 (Q3FY20) on January 17.

Here's what to expect from TCS in Q3 of FY20:

FY20 estimated earnings per share at Rs 88.5, FY21 estimated earnings per share at Rs 98.5.



Dollar revenue up 1.45 percent at $5,597 million against $5,517 million.



Rupee revenue up 2.3 percent at Rs 39,870 crore against Rs 38,977 crore.



Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) at Rs 9,782 crore against Rs 9,361 crore.



Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) at 24.5 percent against 24 percent.

Profit after tax (PAT) up 2.2 percent at Rs 8,224 crore against Rs 8,042 crore.



*** CNBC-TV18 Poll

Constant currency up 1 percent QOQ and 9.5 percent YOY, EBIT at 21.9 percent. Infosys said BFSI saw higher-than-expected furloughs (especially in Europe and ROW), though North America was stable, Retail was impacted led by recent store closures in the US.



The third quarter is seasonally weak. Financial services and insurance (BFSI) and the retail outlook look muted.



Dollar revenue growth is seen at 1.5 percent and constant currency growth at 1 percent (Infosys constant currency at 1 percent).



The company has missed revenue estimates for the last two quarters.



Revenue growth to moderate compared to prior December quarters.



Constant Currency: YOY 7percent 12.1 percent

Margins to improve 50 bps aided by forex depreciation. However, it will be still below the 26 -28 percent guided band.

Key Things To Watch

Commentary on-demand environment, particularly in BFSI and retail and margin outlook.

Q2FY19 Q3FY19 Q4FY19 Q1FY20 Q2FY20 CC -YOY 11.50% 12.10% 12.70% 10.60% 8.40%









Q1FY19

Q2FY19

Q3FY19

Q4FY19

Q1FY20

Q2FY20





Deal wins

$4.9b

$4.9b

$5.9b

$6.2b

$5.7b

$6.4b















Q4FY18

Q1FY19

Q2FY19

Q3FY19

Q4FY19

Q1FY20

Q2FY20





Dig contribution

23.80%

25%

28%

30.10%

31%

32.20%

33.20%





Digital growth YOY

42.80%

44.80%

60%

52.75

46.40%

42.10%

27.90%









Revenue, margins and profits are lower than estimates.



Dollar revenue growth at 0.6 percent against an estimate of 1.8 percent, EBIT at 24 percent against an estimate of 25 percent, PAT misses an estimate by Rs 300 crore to come at Rs 8,042 crore.





Constant currency YOY growth slows down to 8.4 percent after four quarters of double-digit growth (This means FY20 growth will be in high single digits vs 11.4 percent in FY19).



Margins at a nine quarter low, decline by 15 bps to 24 percent as the company invested in building capacity.



Growth rates slow down in Digital (from 40 percent to 28 percent ), BFSI (From 9.2 percent to 8 percent) and retail (8.4 percent to 4.8 percent).



BFSI weakness in large banks in North America, UK and capital markets.



Retail recovery has been pushed forward.





Orderbook at six-quarter high TCV at $6.4 billion (BFSI at 2.2 billion is at an all-time high, retail at $800 million and North America at $3.4 billion).



Announces total dividend at Rs 45 per share inclusive special dividend of Rs 40 per share.



Special dividend of Rs 40 = Rs 15,000 crore of payout so that means buyback is unlikely.



Q2FY20 QOQ

PAT down to 1.1 percent at Rs 8,042 crore against Rs 8,131 crore.

TCS Commentary in Q2 from Concall

Retail weakness is broad-based as it is coming across most markets. We have seen some amount of slowdown in order decision-making and that caught us by surprise. Especially in some of the more innovation-led, produced kind of deal structures, we have seen some amount of delay. We will have to wait and see how this plays out. Also, the holiday season that is coming up will be a crucial determinant of where retail confidence is. So, the next few months will be critical for the industry from at least a medium-term perspective.