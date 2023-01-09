TCS Q3 Results 2023 | Management maintains FY23 exit margin guidance at 25%

EBIT margin, which was expected to rise 74 basis points on a sequential basis, grew 53 basis points to come in at 24.53 percent.

TCS' margin during the quarter was aided by a currency tailwind of 70 basis points and 30 basis points of operational efficiency. However, the same was offset by higher third party costs.

TCS reported its December quarter net profit in excess of Rs 10,000 crore for the second straight quarter.

However, the figure of Rs 10,846 crore was below consensus expectations of Rs 11,137 crore.

For the quarter, the company reported revenue of Rs 58,229 crore, which was higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 57,475 crore. In rupee terms, TCS reported revenue growth of 5.3 percent compared to the September quarter.

Operating profit or earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) stood at Rs 14,284 crore, which was in-line with expectations of Rs 14,222 crore.

In US Dollar terms, the company reported revenue of $7,075 million, marginally higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of $6,990 million. TCS reported revenue growth of 2.2 percent in constant currency terms, while a CNBC-TV18 poll anticipated the figure to be between 1.4-1.5 percent.

TCS' rate of attrition for the quarter declined to 21.3 percent from 21.5 percent during the September quarter. The company said that quarterly annualised attrition has declined 6 percent.

The company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 and a special dividend of Rs 67, amounting to a total payout of Rs 75 per share.

Order book for the quarter stood at $7.8 billion, which was the lowest in four quarters. TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said that the demand scenario has not changed significantly.

Quarter Deal Wins ($ Billion) Q4 FY21 8.2 Q1 FY22 8.1 Q2 FY22 7.6 Q3 FY22 7.6 Q4 FY22 11.3 Q1 FY23 8.2 Q2 FY23 8.1 Q3 FY23 7.8

Gopinathan spoke about how caution has different colours across different markets. "There is obviously a real big issue out there (in Europe) and it would take some time for this caution to dissipate," he said. However if you look at North America and UK which together constitute about two third of our revenue and probably three fourth of our profit, then the environment there is very supportive.”

COO and Executive Director N Ganapathy Subramaniam said that tech spends appear to be intact, adding that there is no threat to the deal win pipeline of $7 billion to $9 billion.

Speaking of Furloughs, Gopinathan said that they have been the highest in the Asia-Pacific region. He further said that Furloughs, though comparable to pre-Covid levels, are not higher than usual. Remember, HCLTech had earlier warned of higher-than-expected furloughs in sectors like BFSI, Telecom and hi-tech.

Among segments, BFSI continued to contribute to a majority of the topline. Most of TCS' segments registered sequential growth in mid-single-digits.

Segment Revenue (Rs. Crore) Change (QoQ) % Of Overall Revenue BFSI 22,145 4.90% 38 Manufacturing 5,428 5% 9.3 Retail & Consumer 9,661 4.50% 16.6 Communitation, Media & Technology 9,753 4.20% 16.7 Life Sciences and Healthcare 6,354 5.90% 11 Others 4,888 10.20% 8.4

Prakash Diwan, the market expert, said, "There is nothing very spectacularly great about the numbers, but it is kind of within the expectation band. The revenue beat is commendable because there was an expectation that there could be some stress given the HCL Tech’s furlough data. So that hasn’t really impacted TCS as much is very clearly evident.

"However, my sense is that the street might not be very excited about going ahead with this kind of slip in the profit margins. Overall, what these numbers tell you is that things weren’t as bad for the quarter and if the commentary for the year ahead is good, then you could probably have a very good second half of calendar 2023 is my guess," he said.

Shares of TCS ended 3 percent higher at Rs 3,309 ahead of its earnings announcement. The stock was among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.