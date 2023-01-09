English
earnings News

TCS Q3 Results 2023 | Profit exceeds Rs 10,000 crore for second straight quarter but below estimates

TCS Q3 Results 2023 | Profit exceeds Rs 10,000 crore for second straight quarter but below estimates

TCS Q3 Results 2023 | Profit exceeds Rs 10,000 crore for second straight quarter but below estimates
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jan 9, 2023 5:48:50 PM IST (Updated)

TCS' EBIT margin, which was expected to rise 74 basis points on a sequential basis, grew 53 basis points during the quarter.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Technology bellweather Tata Consultancy Services reported its December quarter net profit in excess of Rs 10,000 crore for the second straight quarter.

However, the figure of Rs 10,846 crore was below consensus expectations of Rs 11,137 crore.
For the quarter, the company reported revenue of Rs 58,229 crore, which was higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 57,475 crore. In rupee terms, TCS reported revenue growth of 5.3 percent compared to the September quarter.
Operating profit or earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) stood at Rs 14,284 crore, which was in-line with expectations of Rs 14,222 crore. EBIT margin, which was expected to rise 74 basis points on a sequential basis, grew 53 basis points to come in at 24.53 percent.
In US Dollar terms, the company reported revenue of $7,075 million, marginally higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of $6,990 million. TCS reported revenue growth of 2.2 percent in constant currency terms, while a CNBC-TV18 poll anticipated the figure to be between 1.4-1.5 percent.
TCS' rate of attrition for the quarter declined to 21.3 percent from 21.5 percent during the September quarter. The company said that quarterly annualised attrition has declined 6 percent.
The company has also announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 and a special dividend of Rs 67, amounting to a total payout of Rs 75 per share.
Order book for the quarter stood at $7.8 billion, which was the lowest in four quarters. TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said that the demand scenario has not changed significantly.
QuarterDeal Wins ($ Billion)
Q4 FY218.2
Q1 FY228.1
Q2 FY227.6
Q3 FY227.6
Q4 FY2211.3
Q1 FY238.2
Q2 FY238.1
Q3 FY237.8
This is a developing story.
First Published: Jan 9, 2023 5:29 PM IST
