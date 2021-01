India's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services on Friday reported 7.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,701 crore for the December quarter.

CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted a profit of Rs 8,515 crore for the quarter under review.

TCS beat street estimates in Q3FY21

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 8,118 crore.

Revenue of the IT firm grew 5.4 percent to Rs 42,015 crore in the October-December quarter compared with Rs 39,854 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, it added.

The TCS board has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company.

TCS consolidated headcount stood at 469,261 as of January 8, 2020, with women constituting 36.4 percent of the base.

Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director said, "Growing demand for core transformation services and strong revenue conversion from earlier deals have driven a powerful momentum that helped us overcome seasonal headwinds and post one of our best performances in a December quarter."

He added that the company is entering the new year on an "optimistic note" and its market position stronger than ever before.

Gopinathan said TCS'' confidence reinforced by the "continued strength in our order book and deal pipeline".