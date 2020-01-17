TCS Q3 net profit growth flat at Rs 8,118 crore, dividend at Rs 5/share

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday reported a 0.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,118 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the Mumbai-headquartered company posted a net profit of Rs Rs 8,105 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 8,224 crore for the quarter under review.

Its revenue for the quarter grew 6.7 percent to Rs 39,854 crore in the December 2019 quarter as compared to Rs 37,338 crore in the year-ago period.

The company also declared a third dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company.

Research and innovation

As on December 31, 2019, TCS has applied for 5,006 patents, including 132 applied during the quarter, and has been granted 1,211 patents.

Human Resources

The company recorded IT services attrition rate at 12.2 percent. Net of attrition, the headcount stood at 446,675 as of December 31, 2019, "The workforce is young and very diverse, comprising 146 nationalities and with women making up 36.2 percent of the workforce," TCS said.

customer relationships, and make the business more resilient."

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer and executive director, said, "In a seasonally weak quarter characterized by furloughs across multiple industry verticals, we focused on execution while continuing to invest for future growth. Having onboarded over 30,000 trainees in the first half of the year, we worked on driving up utilisation in Q3 and had good outcomes. Our client metrics were also very good, with additions across most revenue buckets."