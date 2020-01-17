TCS Q3 net profit growth flat at Rs 8,118 crore, dividend at Rs 5/share
Updated : January 17, 2020 04:33 PM IST
In the corresponding quarter last year, the Mumbai-headquartered company posted a net profit of Rs Rs 8,105 crore.
Its revenue grew 6.7 percent to Rs 39,854 crore in the December 2019 quarter as compared to Rs 37,338 crore in the year-ago period.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more