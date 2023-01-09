TCS Earnings Preview | Revenue growth may moderate while margin expansion seen

TCS' constant currency revenue growth is likely to moderate to 1.2 percent, which is much lower than its average of 3.5-4 percent over the last eight quarters.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kickstart the December quarter earnings season when it reports results later today.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company's revenue growth to moderate while EBIT margin may see an expansion compared to the September quarter.

TCS Q3 FY23 Earnings (CNBC-TV18 Poll) Estimate Change (QoQ) Revenue ($ Million) 6,990 1.65% Revenue (Rs. Crore) 57,475 3.90% EBIT (Rs. Crore) 14,222 7.10% EBIT Margin (%) 24.74 74 bps Net Profit (Rs. Crore) 11,137 6.76%

On a sequential basis, TCS' constant currency revenue growth is likely to moderate to 1.2 percent, which is much lower than its average of 3.5-4 percent over the last eight quarters.

EBIT margin for TCS will expand for the second quarter in a row. The expansion in margin will be led by a depreciation of nearly 3 percent of the rupee against the US Dollar during the quarter, easing supply side issues and operational efficiency.

Some of the key factors to watch out for in the management commentary later today would be:

Will the company hold on to its March quarter exit margin guidance of 25 percent? In case the margin meets estimates for the December quarter, it will need another 30 basis points expansion in the March quarter, which will be the last of the current financial year to reach 25 percent.

Will the deal wins continue to remain in the price band of $7 billion to $9 billion? Over the last seven quarters, deal wins for the company have averaged $8.4 billion.

Orderbook for the September quarter remained flat at $8.1 billion, compared to $8.2 billion during the June quarter. Managing Director and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan had said back then that the company has no reason to change their quarterly deal win guidance of $7 billion to $9 billion.

Quarter Deal Wins ($ Billion) Q4 FY21 8.2 Q1 FY22 8.1 Q2 FY22 7.6 Q3 FY22 7.6 Q4 FY22 11.3 Q1 FY23 8.2 Q2 FY23 8.1

Focus will be on the higher side with regards to furloughs. HCLTech has already warned of higher furloughs in specific sectors. However, in the case of TCS, the impact has been minimal in the last two years due to compressed digital transformation.

The management has sounded cautious on Europe and UK, which at 30 percent, is a higher exposure for TCS compared to its peers. Commentary on these two geographies will also be key.

On the attrition front, the management said that it has bottomed out. Hiring commentary will also be key as the employee addition of 9,840 during the September quarter was the lowest for TCS in the last nine quarters.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal believes that TCS remains the best positioned to benefit from the long-term structural tailwinds in technology services and should see a relative pick-up in growth aided by the base effect and heightened aggression.