TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Tata Consultancy Services kicks off earnings season, net profit up 6.8% QoQ at Rs 9,624 crore, revenue up 3.2%

India Inc Earnings LIVE updates: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) -- the country's largest IT services provider -- will kick off the corporate earnings season shortly. TCS will be reporting its financial results for the July-September period on Friday evening. All eyes will be on the IT bellwether's performance in the quarter ended September 2021 amid hopes of a pickup in demand after the second wave of COVID infections. Street will closely track the company's revenue guidance and the management's commentary.
TCS Q2 Results | Net profit rises 6.8% QoQ to Rs 9,624 crore, revenue up 3.2% at Rs 46,867 crore
Crucial earnings season starts today: Sandip Sabharwal
Market expert Sandip Sabharwal said the crucial results season begins today. "TCS results will be interesting to watch, although their commentary is always bullish," he said in a Tweet.
TCS shares have rewarded investors with 69% return in past one year
In the last one year, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares have given a return of 68.8 percent, much higher than the Sensex's 49.5 percent.
The Nifty IT index -- which tracks shares of 10 major IT companies in the country including Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra -- has risen 67.8 percent during this period.
Here's how TCS shares have performed in the past one year:
What Street expects from TCS Q2
Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the IT major to report $6,407 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 30.
For Q1, TCS reported net profit of Rs 9,008 crore, missing Street estimates
For the quarter ended June 30, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had reported a net profit of Rs 9,008 crore, missing Street estimates. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company's net profit for the April-June period at Rs 9,352 crore. The IT major's revenue from operations came in at Rs 45,411 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. Revenue in constant currency terms rose 16.4 percent on a year-on-year basis. (Read more on the TCS Q1 results)
TCS Q2 Results Preview: Street expects 4.1% QoQ dollar revenue growth
Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect TCS to post a net profit of Rs 9,731 crore for the quarter ended September 30 over revenue of Rs 47,466 crore.
The company is expected to report earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of Rs 12,364 crore and a margin of 26.05 percent, according to the CNBC-TV18 poll.
The dollar revenue is expected at $6407 million, according to the poll. (Read more on what to expect from TCS Q2 here)
TCS shares rise over 1% ahead of Q2 results
Ahead of the announcement of the quarterly financial results by the IT major, TCS shares ended 1.1 percent higher at Rs 3,935.3 apiece on BSE. The Tata Consultancy Services stock was in high demand on Friday, as some 98,000 shares changed hands on the bourse during the day, as against a daily average of 75,000 recorded in the past two weeks, exchange data showed.
On NSE, TCS shares ended the day with a gain of 1.3 percent at Rs 3,943 apiece. (Catch highlights of the Oct 8 trading session here)
TCS Q2 Earnings | Tata Consultancy Services will post July-Sept financial results shortly
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) -- the country's largest IT company -- will shortly report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30.
