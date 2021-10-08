TCS Q2 Results LIVE Updates: Tata Consultancy Services kicks off earnings season, net profit up 6.8% QoQ at Rs 9,624 crore, revenue up 3.2%

TCS shares have rewarded investors with 69% return in past one year

In the last one year, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares have given a return of 68.8 percent, much higher than the Sensex's 49.5 percent.

The Nifty IT index -- which tracks shares of 10 major IT companies in the country including Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra -- has risen 67.8 percent during this period.

Here's how TCS shares have performed in the past one year: