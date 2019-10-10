TCS Q2 net profit at Rs 8,042 crore, misses estimates

IT major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,042 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019.

CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 8,322 crore for the quarter under review.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 7,901 crore.

The Mumbai-headquartered company also declared a second interim dividend of Rs 5 and a special dividend of Rs 40 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the company.



Revenue at Rs 38,977 crore, +5.8% YoY.



Constant currency revenue growth: +8.4% YoY.



Net income at Rs 8,042 crore, +1.8% YoY.



Operating margin at 24%; Net Margin at 20.6%.



Earnings per share at Rs 21.43, +3.8% YoY.



Net cash from operations at Rs 8,686 crore i.e. 108% of net income.



Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director, said, "We ended the quarter with steady growth despite increased volatility in the financial services and retail verticals. We remain confident as the medium and longer-term demand for our services continues to be very strong, as evidenced by our Q2 order book - the highest in the last six quarters."

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer and executive director, said, "We continue to make significant investments in differentiating digital capabilities that are helping us participate in key growth areas of our client's technology spend - be it their cloud transformation, data maturity or in advancing their automation agenda. Our products and platforms are seeing increased client adoption and market coverage. During the quarter, we launched a unified TCS BaNCS Asset Servicing platform for asset managers, broker-dealers and custodians and a comprehensive Site Feasibility Assessment platform within our Advanced Drug Development platform suite."