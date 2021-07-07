TCS Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects strong quarter led by seasonality

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick off the Q1FY22 earnings season tomorrow.

TCS is expected to report a strong quarter because of seasonality, and limited impact of the second COVID wave.

Previously won deals will also start converting into revenues this quarter, so dollar revenue growth of 3.6 percent and constant currency revenue growth of 3.3 percent are expected to be seen.

Margins are expected to decline by 100 basis points (bps) because of the full quarter impact of the company’s wage hikes. Profits, therefore, will be only 1 percent.

The order flows, size and profile of the deal wins, the quantum of wage hike, the hiring and if there is any impact on attrition due to supply-side pressure, will be the key to track.

The management is expected to continue to maintain the double-digit revenue growth for FY22.

