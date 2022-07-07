TCS Q1: Street expects dollar revenue at 1.7%; company plans to hire 40,000 people in FY23

Buy / Sell TCS share TRADE

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be reporting its quarter one FY23 earnings on July 8, 2022. A dollar revenue growth of 1.7 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis is expected. In constant currency terms, it should be a very strong growth of about 3.5-4 percent.

The company gets only 55 percent of its revenues from the US. The rest of it comes from the Euro region or from the Australian region, the Japanese region, etc.

However, those currencies have been seen depreciating against the US dollar. So, when TC converts its euro or pound revenues back into the dollar, the company is going to lose in terms of a growth rate.

That is why the constant currency revenue growth is going to be higher at 3.5-4 percent. But the dollar revenue growth is going to be lower at 1.5-2 percent because of these cross-currency headwinds.

Margins are expected to be under pressure below 24 percent. Usually, the IT company handover its wage hikes effective April 1, 2022, so that will weigh on the margins, and profits. According to the poll, it should be down 1.2 percent.

Earlier, the management said that despite the macroeconomic situation worsening, tech budgets are not impacted and demand continues to be resilient.

In fact, the management said that even though clients are facing a cost squeeze, they are now focusing more on digital projects, which will help in prioritising the tech budgets, which will help in their cost savings and tech budgets.

At a time when the economy is slowing and companies are facing cost pressure, there is a possibility that deal wins and deal signing will slow down. That number will be very crucial and hiring attrition is also on top of investors’ minds.

The stock along with the rest of the pack has seen a P/E derating. Peak valuation multiples were 30-32 times, it is now down to about 25 times a year to date while the stock has corrected. Compared to the rest of the pack, its underperformance has been vis-à-vis a little less. The stock is down about 15-20 percent from its recent 52-week high.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar for more details.