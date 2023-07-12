TCS Q1 Results: Slowest June quarter growth in a decade excluding the Covid period

TCS EBIT margin was 20 basis points below CNBC-TV18's expectations of 23.4 percent.

Technology bellweather Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd., reported the slowest June quarter growth in a decade excluding the Covid-19 period.

Revenue in US Dollar terms stood at $7,226 million, which is exactly in-line with the $7,233 million expected from a CNBC-TV18 poll. In constant currency terms, growth stood at 0.4 percent on a sequential basis, compared to expectations of 0.5 percent.

Net profit of Rs 11,074 crore for the June quarter. The number was marginally higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll, which had pegged the figure at Rs 10,866 crore.

The company's revenue in rupee terms stood at Rs 59,381 crore, which was in-line with the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 59,450 crore.

EBIT or operating profit for the company stood at Rs 13,755 crore, which was marginally below the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 13,922 crore.

TCS' EBIT margin for the quarter stood at 23.2 percent, which was 20 basis points lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 23.4 percent. The EBIT margin was the lowest for the company in four quarters as it introduced annual wage hikes for employees, effective from April 1 this year.

Here's how the numbers looked on a sequential basis:

TCS' order book for the quarter stood at $10.2 billion, which is the highest in five quarters. The order book does not include the estimated $1.8 billion deal win from BSNL. However, the deal win number is lower than the forecast from Kotak Institutional Equities, which had pegged the figure at $11 billion to $12 billion.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share.

This is a developing story.