TCS share price may be capped by expensive valuation and margin fears, say analysts

Out of the 49 analysts that track TCS, 25 of them have a buy rating, 13 say hold, while 11 have a sell recommendation.

Nearly half of the 49 analysts who track TCS continue to have a buy recommendation on the stock. However, the commentary after the company's June quarter results has erred on the side of caution with some analysts cutting the stock's 12-month price target as well.

The company's EBIT margin for the quarter stood at 23.2 percent, which was 20 basis points lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 23.4 percent. The EBIT margin was the lowest for the company in four quarters as it introduced annual wage hikes for employees, effective from April 1 this year.