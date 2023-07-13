TCS share price may be capped by expensive valuation and margin fears, say analysts

3 Min Read
Out of the 49 analysts that track TCS, 25 of them have a buy rating, 13 say hold, while 11 have a sell recommendation.
Nearly half of the 49 analysts who track TCS continue to have a buy recommendation on the stock. However, the commentary after the company's June quarter results has erred on the side of caution with some analysts cutting the stock's 12-month price target as well.
TCS reported its slowest June quarter in a decade excluding the Covid period on Wednesday. Constant currency growth for the quarter was flat, compared to a CNBC-TV18 poll of 0.2 percent growth.
The company's EBIT margin for the quarter stood at 23.2 percent, which was 20 basis points lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll of 23.4 percent. The EBIT margin was the lowest for the company in four quarters as it introduced annual wage hikes for employees, effective from April 1 this year.