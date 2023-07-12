CNBC TV18
TCS Q1 Results Live: Analysts expect muted growth, may even be slowest June quarter

By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 12, 2023 2:13 PM IST (Published)
TCS Q1 Results LIVE: Indian IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Tech are all set to kick off the April to June earnings season on July 12. A CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts have projected it to be a weak quarter for both IT giants as macro uncertainties persist. Analysts expect HCL Tech to maintain its growth guidance for FY24, while the outlook of TCS management remains to be seen. Track TCS and HCL Tech Q1 Results here

TCS Q1 Results Live: Why TCS may see less than a percent revenue growth?

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects less than one percent growth in both US Dollar and rupee revenue, while EBIT margin is likely to decline compared to the March quarter.

As we mentioned earlier, this is likely to be the slowest June quarter in a decade for TCS except for the COVID quarter in 2020 as macro uncertainties persist. This means that discretionary spending is being cut and projects are being put on hold. Multiple companies have flagged off weaknesses in segments like BFSI, Retail, Communications and in geographies like North America.

TCS Q1 Results Live: Analysts expect muted growth, may even be slowest June quarter
Jul 12, 2023 2:18 PM

TCS Q1 Results Live: Tata Consultancy Services to report earnings today

Indian IT giant TCS will report its earnings for the April to June 2023 quarter after market hours today. This will be the first results commentary that will be shared under the new CEO K Krithivasan.

Jul 12, 2023 2:10 PM
