TCS Q1 Results Live: Analysts expect muted growth, may even be slowest June quarter

TCS Q1 Results Live: Why TCS may see less than a percent revenue growth?
A CNBC-TV18 poll expects less than one percent growth in both US Dollar and rupee revenue, while EBIT margin is likely to decline compared to the March quarter.
As we mentioned earlier, this is likely to be the slowest June quarter in a decade for TCS except for the COVID quarter in 2020 as macro uncertainties persist. This means that discretionary spending is being cut and projects are being put on hold. Multiple companies have flagged off weaknesses in segments like BFSI, Retail, Communications and in geographies like North America.
TCS Q1 Results Live: Tata Consultancy Services to report earnings today
Indian IT giant TCS will report its earnings for the April to June 2023 quarter after market hours today. This will be the first results commentary that will be shared under the new CEO K Krithivasan.