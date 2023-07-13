TCS executives explore the transformative power of generative AI

Generative AI has emerged as a formidable force with transformative potential. As highlighted by TCS executives, the technology's ability to analyze large volumes of data, generate contextual responses, and automate tasks has significant implications for diverse industries. While its current training may be biased towards specific regions, efforts are underway to ensure generative AI can cater to the unique requirements of emerging markets like India. With ongoing advancements and customization, generative AI has the potential to revolutionize industries, drive innovation, and shape the future of technology-driven solutions.

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a revolutionary technology with immense potential for analysis, response generation, and code generation. In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, K Krithivasan, CEO of TCS, and N Ganapathy Subramaniam, COO of TCS, shared their perspectives on the capabilities and future of generative AI. While Krithivasan highlighted its ability to extend computing power and disrupt various domains, Subramaniam emphasised the need for further growth and training to cater to diverse markets like India. This article explores their insights and sheds light on the transformative impact of generative AI.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Q: The point I wanted to ask you is newspapers and data are filled with global captive centers (GCC) doing very well. Why is it that the IT industry is going through this kind of drag? Is it that the GCCs are taking away business?

Krithivasan: Not at all, like if you look at our own business, and how much did they lose to the GCCs, it's probably very marginal. I would say from our perspective it is almost zero. And we have always coexisted, whether you call them captives before GCCs now, we have coexisted. We have worked with them. And we have very strong relationship with many of the GCCs, because some of the large clients have the GCCs here and we work with them very well. I don't think they have taken away any part of our pie so far.

Q: The extent of banking and finance companies wanting to do that has already or could likely increase because of data privacy requirements. So will you face more challenges? After all, you're going to offer on the shelf products and they will choose from 100 products.

Ganapathy: There is an overall IT spend. Within the IT spend what they outsource is a pie. Within what is outsourced what is offshored to India? If you look at it. The overall IT spend that is a growth 1-3 percent year-on-year (YoY) whatever it is. What is outsourced, and what is offshored is at a faster pace than what the increase that happens in the overall IT spend. So as a company, what we need to do is we need to look at, not what they do in house. Whether it is GCC, or whether it is at their high cost locations. We need to focus on what is the budget that they have earmarked for outsourcing and within that outsourced budget, how do we maximize our opportunities?

Q: The demands of privacy are not going to eat into your pie?

Ganapathy: I don't believe so. I think we are all complying with all the regulations. In fact, some of the customers tell us that look, you are better equipped to service me in certain markets because I am not present there. And you have complying with all the local regulations and so on. So we are actually better positioned to service them in some of these markets.

Q: The assessment from the market was that the numbers and the commentary has worsened in the current quarter versus the prior quarter. And you're shying away from calling out any sort of a recovery in the second half, you're sounding far more uncertain, the management as a whole.

Krithivasan: We tell you as we see. The question is about has it improved from quarter four to quarter one. Our position is like you saw TCV continues to be strong. But we do see that our volume growth in terms of revenue – it is persisting, so it's too early to call. And also we don't know when the macro uncertainties will subside. And if somebody tells us that, okay, it'll subside by next quarter, we'll say then from then on, there'll be more optimism. So till we have enough data, how can we tell you that it's going to be better now.

Q: So there is no change in the corporate behavior? As in, for instance, if last quarter, in March and April, you had seven projects being put on hold, valued at X amount, and has that number become eight projects now or has that number become less? Are you at least having conversations with clients who are saying that look, we want to spend, just want to understand the change that's taken place in the last three months about the near-term?

Krithivasan: We've been explaining this since yesterday. We're having a lot of conversations. And clients want to do a lot of interesting work, but they're also reassessing the investment they did about a year or so ago, to see whether that is yielding the results or are they yielding immediate results. So they should be putting them on a path. But if you look at we have not called out any major project cancellations. Our release one was delivered. Should I go for release two? Or should I focus on something else? If release two had continued, then that kind of ramp down would not have happened in those programs. Also we are talking about normal growth would be about 3-4 percent and this is a kind of even pause. Like about 3-4 percent projects getting passed would come to this. So it's not that we're in a panic situation or anything, but we will get to know more details as we go along.

Q: Will they negotiate for lower bills?

Krithivasan: We have not had any such negotiations.

Q: Sporadically?

Krithivasan: No.

Q: Why don't you all get into foundational proprietary AI? But even with a $10 million investment, it is possible to challenge and wasn't it the Abu Dhabi Center, which did a Falcon-40B, foundational proprietary AI, you're not thinking of getting into that. I mean, not being bold enough to do that?

Krithivasan: What all these generative AI and LLMs is, they're fairly high cost investments for a long period of time.

Q: Is money your problem? I think it's not.

Krithivasan: I'll tell my boss, so. But see, so essentially, it takes quite a bit of time. And I think where we are good at is using foundational technologies to build business contacts, that's where we are working on, like we called out yesterday, also, the amount of patents we have in artificial intelligence, number of people working on, and our strength comes in taking our domain capability, contextual knowledge and marrying into the foundational capability and delivering solutions for customers. And that's our focus, that is our sweet spot.

Ganapathy: I can add there. If you take Ignio. Ignio came out of seven, eight years of research, and it's one of the leading artificial intelligence products, as we speak. Now, significant investments are going in Ignio to see how we can embrace the predictive capability even better than what it has. Ultimately, generative AI is nothing but it has to be meaningful to be predictive. And our focus is clearly about can I predict those parameters, which are going to be very crucial for our clients? I was giving an example of a shipping client. If I can predict based on their past patterns and other market information using generative AI, the price of container, let's say, three quarters down the line, I think that would be a significant value to them. So our focus is really building that.

Q: I am not denying that you can use foundational AI created by others to service.

Ganapathy: That has to grow a lot more because the data, the training that it has done using whatever they have had access to from the North America or elsewhere is going to be significantly different from the data that applies to emerging markets like India. So those kinds of training, etc, we have to do. I think the large language model is a phenomenal innovation, no doubt about it. It offers tremendous potential and I think we'll be there.

Q: Do you think generative AI large language models - can it be as disruptive as the past tech waves we've seen, Y2k or remote infra management or digital cloud, do you think generative AI can be called like them?

Krithivasan: Different types - generative AI can help you. What is it good at? It’s very good at analysis and it's very good at generating responses. So if you have to analyze a large volume of data and summarize it, and respond in a contextual way, personalized way, it is very good at it. So in that sense, it can extend the power of computing, as we know today to a great extent, then the extent to new areas, which we have not explored. And either since its generative capabilities very good in - let's say, we will talk a lot about code generation. So areas where it can - if we give a context - generate, auto generate code, of course, it has to be validated, it can generate test cases, so many areas it can disrupt, but I don't expect this to be saying people come up with doomsday scenario, no programming will be required.

Q: Can it be as large as tech wave as digital cloud?

Krithivasan: This is because what we have seen in the past, every time there is a new tech wave, it actually increases the volume of work that we are able to accomplish. And when you have increased volume of work, it automatically needs more tech force. What is a capability that you required in the past may be different from the capability that we require today, but I think our tech force is very capable of adapting.

Q: We read the chairman speech, and he argued very much at the AGM, but what is the sense you are getting from clients now? The postponement or deferment or rethink that you saw in the past couple of quarters, is it turning at all? Are you getting a sense that this quarter, more of your deals will get into execution than last quarter?

Krithivasan: I am happy to say yes, but I would not do it. I would want to hold it for at least a quarter before I can say that things are turning around.

Q: What is what are your banking clients telling you now? Because BFSI revenues have fallen quarter on quarter (QoQ), year on year (YoY) it's hardly a 3 percent growth. What are they telling you?

Krithivasan: There are multiple sub verticals we work on. If you look at consumer banking, that's doing good even this quarter. Though we don't publish, consumer banking has done well but capital markets because of uncertainty we have issue there. I explained yesterday also. Each sub vertical has its own characteristics. There are some places where they want to conserve costs, some places where they want to invest more like the lending business, they want to invest more, there is a lot of work that goes on in lending. So differs from each sub vertical. But overall long-term definitely investments are going on. In fact, BFSI had one of the largest order book this quarter also. So quite positive on the long term. But it's not a massive cost cut. We're talking about a small amount, but they're trying to readjust their portfolio in the short term.

Q: You have to invest more, as well before you apply this generative AI to newer projects. So will that be an impact on margins?

Ganapathy: Nothing, I think the investments are all committed. Research and innovation work that's going on, at least about 400-500 scientists are working on AI. And As Krithivasan said, we have built a good patent portfolio. And products and platforms have already embraced some of this. So I think that will continue. But I think that caution that we see from the customer's perspective – let me put it this, it's not that they have not managed the recessions before. They have seen recessions. But then look at what's happening while it is recessionary trend, unemployment is at an all-time low. So these kinds of situations, has never been modeled before. So there is sensitivity around why is this happening, what is this happening?

Q: Recessions have been modeled, they have been modeled by economists which is what I'm trying to push you a little more on that. See the regional banking problem tended to be a very small one finally, or in fact, clients move to the bigger guys who probably are your clients. That's why I want to ask you again, why don't you have the confidence to say that the worst of the deferment is behind?

Krithivasan: I will just go back to what I just mentioned. We are in a situation where the governments want to slow down the economy. And they are not able to achieve it. So there is a fear of impending slowdown. It is not because there is a recession, they are stopping. There is a fear of impending recession that is what is causing this uncertainty. Once they know that there is not going to be recession or there is going to be recession by this quarter, they will be able to plan for it. Today they know the governments are pushing for a slowdown and it is not happening. So they don't know where it will end. And that's where the caution comes in.

Q: When do you see recovery in high tech telecom retail?

Ganapathy: Very difficult to predict. But I think if you take telecom, there is the phase of investing in 5g, and then see how that 5g technology can really be taken to the enterprises. I think people are calibrating that I think they will come back. Then the focus is going to be how I can improve the capacity coverage experience of the telecom networks, and see if I can really be slicing the networks and then offering it specifically to clients and governments and police forces and things like that. I think that's one area, which I think that they're working on. When they get it right, it'll pick up momentum in the telecom.

Tech services – as Krithivasan pointed out, many governments have said that, let's understand AI better, slow, don't do major investments in AI. They're holding some of these things back. I think when there is some clarity emerges on that front, it'll open up.

Q: I have to finish with this. You have clarified enough for the scandal in terms of the investigation going on. But will that slow down or render the outsourcing expensive in any way? Simply because you have to put more controls in place.

Krithivasan: Our outsourcing has always been based on – subcontracting if you are talking about - our need at that time. And we have enough controls in place like what we saw, again, is a code of conduct violation by a few employees. That should not change the way we operate in the market.

For more details, watch the accompanying video