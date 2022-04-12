TCS believes attrition likely to plateau; double-digit revenue growth aspiration intact

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rajesh Gopinathan, MD & CEO, Samir Seksaria, CFO, and N Ganapathy Subramaniam, COO & ED, TCS, shed light on Q4FY22 earnings. The TCS management shared that it expects attrition to plateau soon. The IT services major's aspiration of double-digit revenue growth is still intact, shared Gopinathan.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday, reported its Q4 earnings. The IT services major reported a 7.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 9,926 crore for the quarter under review. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 9,246 crore.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 16 percent YoY to Rs 50,591 crore from Rs 43,706 crore in the year-ago quarter. TCS closed fiscal 2022 with a bang, crossing for the first time an annual revenue of USD 25 billion.

To discuss the Q4 earnings in detail, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Rajesh Gopinathan, MD & CEO, Samir Seksaria, CFO, and N Ganapathy Subramaniam, COO & ED, TCS.

Gopinathan affirmed that he is happy with TCS’ deal flow. He shed light on the pipeline, mentioning that it has a healthy mix of deals across sizes. He reiterated that the pipeline’s lumpiness on large deals is not what the IT firm is focused on.

He said, “Pipeline lumpiness of large deals is not what we are very focused on. We are more focused on making sure that the median level keeps on moving up and that we have been able to achieve steadily over the last many quarters and that's what gives us the confidence.”

Gopinathan highlighted that the business mix is very important for TCS. He explained that the company’s mantra is to look for the right asset at the right price. He stressed that its revenue growth aspirations are still in double-digits.

Concurring with Gopinathan on the deal pipeline picture and its importance, Subramaniam explained that it gives the company the ability to mix and match. He explained that the firm’s personnel cost is under check and he expects attrition to start plateauing soon. He shared that the company has invested in making people relevant in digital technology. Further, he mentioned that cloud transformation is the biggest opportunity at the moment, for the company.

“The key thing for us is we have to manage the people cost. We believe that is kind of stabilizing while attrition is hotting up. But in terms of absolute numbers and percentages that we see, it’s kind of plateauing. We believe that in about 6-8 months' time into this financial year, we should see the trend of attrition stabilising, both from the demand and supply side from a talents perspective," said Subramaniam.

"But there are operational levers because we believe that we have invested heavily in the last two-two-and-a-half years in terms of building a talent pool, in terms of upskilling, in terms of making our people a lot more relevant to the digital technologies. So all that should pay out well in terms of improving our operational performance and get back to our aspirational goal of about 26-28 percent range on the margin front,” he said.

On margin improvement, Seksaria said that pricing will be one of the key levers. He also expects realisations to improve on the back of an improving mix.

He said, “We believe that pricing or realisation will be one of our key levers for improving our margins from where we are currently. And when I talk about better realisation, I include three things- one is looking at incremental pricing and that will be in terms of when renewals come up or also in terms of when new deals are coming in, looking towards improved pricing."

"Also we are looking at the portfolio mix of how we deliver and at improving the realisation by having a better portfolio in itself; growth and transformation (G&T) obviously form one part of it, overall portfolio being the key aspiration. And last, from a productivity perspective, we are looking at improving the realisation on and per FTE basis,” he shared.

Watch the video for the full interview.