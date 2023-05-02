homeearnings NewsTata Steel Q4 results: Net profit slumps 84% to Rs 1,566 crore but beats estimates

Tata Steel Q4 results: Net profit slumps 84% to Rs 1,566 crore but beats estimates

Tata Steel Q4 results: Net profit slumps 84% to Rs 1,566 crore but beats estimates
3 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 2, 2023 7:44:17 PM IST (Updated)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Tata Steel Ltd ended at Rs 110.30, up by Rs 2.40, or 2.22 percent on the BSE.

Tata Steel on Tuesday, May 2, reported an 84.1 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,566.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to falling demand in Europe and weak steel prices.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 9,835 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 873 crore for the quarter under review.


In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 62,961.5 crore during the period under review, down 9.2 percent against Rs 69,323 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 58,962 crore for the quarter under review.

Also Read: Ambuja Cements Q4 profit rises marginally to Rs 502 crore; co announces final dividend

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 52 percent to Rs 7,219.2 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 15,030 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 11.5 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 21.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd has steadily ramped up during the last two quarters and is presently operating with a run rate of 1 million tonne (crude steel plus pig iron) on annualised basis.

Also Read: UCO Bank Q4 results: Net profit zooms 86% to Rs 581 crore as bad loans decline

The company has spent Rs 4,396 crore on capital expenditure during the quarter and Rs 14,142 crore for the full year. Work on 5 MTPA expansion at Kalinganagar and setting up an EAF mill of 0.75 MTPA in Punjab is progressing.
India achieved the highest-ever annual crude steel production of 19.88 million tonne and highest-ever deliveries of 18.87 million tonne. The automotive was up 5 percent year-on-year, branded products and retail was up 11 percent year-on-year while industrial products & projects were up 14 percent year-on-year.
The revenues from Europe were £9,293 million and EBITDA was £477 million, translating to an EBITDA per tonne of £58.
The net debt decreased by Rs 3,900 crore to Rs 67,810 crore and liquidity remains strong at Rs 28,688 crore. Net debt to EBITDA was 2.07x.
Also Read: Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit rises 21% to Rs 98 crore; dividend declared

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.60 per fully paid-up ordinary share of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2022-23.

T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director said, "FY2023 saw our India crude steel production growing to around 19.9 million tonne, with a 65 percent share of our overall volumes."
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: May 2, 2023 7:05 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

earningsResults BoardroomTata Steel