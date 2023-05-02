Tata Steel Q4 results: Net profit slumps 84% to Rs 1,566 crore but beats estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Tata Steel Ltd ended at Rs 110.30, up by Rs 2.40, or 2.22 percent on the BSE.
Tata Steel on Tuesday, May 2, reported an 84.1 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,566.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to falling demand in Europe and weak steel prices.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 9,835 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 873 crore for the quarter under review.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 62,961.5 crore during the period under review, down 9.2 percent against Rs 69,323 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 58,962 crore for the quarter under review.
At the operating level, EBITDA declined 52 percent to Rs 7,219.2 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 15,030 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
The EBITDA margin stood at 11.5 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 21.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd has steadily ramped up during the last two quarters and is presently operating with a run rate of 1 million tonne (crude steel plus pig iron) on annualised basis.
The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.60 per fully paid-up ordinary share of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2022-23.