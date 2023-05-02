Tata Steel Q4 results: Net profit slumps 84% to Rs 1,566 crore but beats estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Tata Steel Ltd ended at Rs 110.30, up by Rs 2.40, or 2.22 percent on the BSE.

Tata Steel on Tuesday, May 2, reported an 84.1 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,566.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to falling demand in Europe and weak steel prices.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 9,835 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 873 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 62,961.5 crore during the period under review, down 9.2 percent against Rs 69,323 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 58,962 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 52 percent to Rs 7,219.2 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 15,030 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 11.5 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 21.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd has steadily ramped up during the last two quarters and is presently operating with a run rate of 1 million tonne (crude steel plus pig iron) on annualised basis.

The company has spent Rs 4,396 crore on capital expenditure during the quarter and Rs 14,142 crore for the full year. Work on 5 MTPA expansion at Kalinganagar and setting up an EAF mill of 0.75 MTPA in Punjab is progressing.

India achieved the highest-ever annual crude steel production of 19.88 million tonne and highest-ever deliveries of 18.87 million tonne. The automotive was up 5 percent year-on-year, branded products and retail was up 11 percent year-on-year while industrial products & projects were up 14 percent year-on-year.

The revenues from Europe were £9,293 million and EBITDA was £477 million, translating to an EBITDA per tonne of £58.

The net debt decreased by Rs 3,900 crore to Rs 67,810 crore and liquidity remains strong at Rs 28,688 crore. Net debt to EBITDA was 2.07x.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.60 per fully paid-up ordinary share of Rs 1 each for the financial year 2022-23.

T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director said, "FY2023 saw our India crude steel production growing to around 19.9 million tonne, with a 65 percent share of our overall volumes."