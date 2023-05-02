English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsTata Steel Q4 results: Net profit slumps 84% to Rs 1,566 crore but beats estimates

Tata Steel Q4 results: Net profit slumps 84% to Rs 1,566 crore but beats estimates

Tata Steel Q4 results: Net profit slumps 84% to Rs 1,566 crore but beats estimates
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 2, 2023 7:44:17 PM IST (Updated)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Tata Steel Ltd ended at Rs 110.30, up by Rs 2.40, or 2.22 percent on the BSE.

Tata Steel on Tuesday, May 2, reported an 84.1 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,566.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to falling demand in Europe and weak steel prices.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 9,835 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 873 crore for the quarter under review.


In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 62,961.5 crore during the period under review, down 9.2 percent against Rs 69,323 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 58,962 crore for the quarter under review.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X