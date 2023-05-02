Tata Steel Q4 results: Net profit slumps 84% to Rs 1,566 crore but beats estimates

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Tata Steel Ltd ended at Rs 110.30, up by Rs 2.40, or 2.22 percent on the BSE.

Tata Steel on Tuesday, May 2, reported an 84.1 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,566.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to falling demand in Europe and weak steel prices.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 9,835 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 873 crore for the quarter under review.