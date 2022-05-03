Tata Steel Q4 net profit jumps 37% to Rs 9,835 crore; company announces 10:1 stock split

Tata Steel reported a 37 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,835.12 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. The steel giant attributed the rise to higher income. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 7,161.91 crore.

It announced a stock split at 10:1 and said that during the January-March quarter, it's total income jumped to Rs 69,615.70 crore from Rs 50,300.55 crore earlier.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TV Narendran said, "Tata Steel has again demonstrated its ability to deliver stellar results despite heightened complexity in the face of COVID as well as geopolitical tensions."

At the operating level, the steel major's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 6 percent to Rs 15,174 crore.

Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer said, "We have closed the financial year with consistent and record operating and financial performance for the year, surpassing the previous best in FY21, with EBIDTA being 2x and Profit after Tax being >5x the previous year. This is despite the significant surge in international coal prices and the inflationary impact of various commodities."

