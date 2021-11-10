Tata Steel Q2FY22 earnings preview: Street expects revenue growth of 60%

Tata Steel will be reporting its Q2FY22 earnings results on Thursday. Analysts are expecting a growth of close to about 60 percent on the topline. The absolute EBITDA number is around Rs 19,500 crore.

Tata Steel will be reporting its Q2FY22 earnings results on Thursday. Analysts are expecting a growth of close to about 60 percent on the topline. The absolute EBITDA number is around Rs 19,500 crore.

The profit number is expected to be between Rs 11,000 crore and Rs 12,000 crore. The consolidated EBITDA number could take a hit of close to around Rs 800 crore.

The most important numbers to look out for in Tata Steel will be the EBITDA per tonne – that is expected to come off a bit in comparison to the previous quarter, though on a year on year (YoY) basis, it looks very good.

Coking coal cost is likely to go up by $50 per tonne basis but realizations are likely to move higher as well by close to around Rs 2,000 per tonne.

For Tata Steel, the street will be watching out for management commentary on demand, pricing, as well as deleveraging.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D’Souza for more details.