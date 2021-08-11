Tata Steel Q1FY22 preview: Street expects 117% revenue growth

Tata Steel is scheduled to report its Q1FY22 earnings on August 12. A poll conducted of analysts who track the sector and the stock by CNBC-TV18 suggests that revenue will grow by 117 percent at Rs 52,813 crore when compared year-on-year. Margins are likely to come at 30.6 percent versus 2 percent in Q1FY21.

The Indian and European businesses will benefit because of higher steel prices and higher spreads while deleveraging is likely to continue. The most important number for Tata Steel's domestic business - EBITDA per tonne is expected to come around Rs 33,000 per tonne.

Ahead of earnings, Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping around 4 percent, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv.

The company has set up its first ultraviolet oxidation plant in the industry at its facility in Odisha's Dhenkanal district to treat cyanide in coke oven wastewater, a deadly pollutant, a few days back.

Watch the video for details on Tata Steel's earnings expectations.