Tata Steel Q1 Results: Not keen on NMDC or Vedanta steel assets, says MD & CEO TV Narendran

Tata Steel Ltd ., India's second largest steel producer is not very keen on NMDC's or Vedanta's steel assets, its Managing Director and CEO TV Narendran told CNBC-TV18 in a post-earnings interaction.

Narendran mentioned that the company will be more keen on organic growth.

Tata Steel's commentary is in contrast with the country's largest steel producer JSW Steel, who told CNBC-TV18 on Monday that the company has bid for NMDC's steel assets and is awaiting a status update on its bids. Joint MD & CEO of JSW Steel, Jayant Acharya had earlier told CNBC-TV18 that the company will look for assets that are accretive to them.

The company's June quarter earnings beat was driven by a strong performance of its India business, wherein the EBITDA per tonne of Rs 16,014, was not only ahead of the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 13,593, but also managed to offset higher input costs. Excluding one-offs during the quarter, Tata Steel's EBITDA per tonne during the June quarter stood at Rs 14,000.

Narendran expects these EBITDA per tonne levels to sustain in the September quarter as well. He expects steel prices to drop in the July-September quarter by Rs 3,100 per tonne in India and by nearly 35-40 per tonne in Europe on a sequential basis. He also mentioned that coking coal consumption costs will be lower by $50 per tonne during the September quarter.

In May, Tata Steel had mentioned that it needs to take a call on the future of its UK operations in the next year or two as the assets are nearing the end of life, and that status quo cannot continue. The company has sought a financial package from the UK government to replace two blast furnaces, which are nearing the end of life in 12-24 months.

Speaking on this, Narendran mentioned that the conversation with the UK government is progressing well and that the company is hopeful of a resolution. He further said that Tata Steel will look at support from the UK government as it moves towards manufacturing green steel.